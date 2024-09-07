KCL T20: Ajinas, Salman and a pair of Akhils star as Calicut Globstars return to winning ways

Calicut Globstars returned to winning ways with a 6-run win over Thrissur Titans in the Kerala Cricket League T20 in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

M Ajinas, who top scored with 59 runs, was adjudged player of the match. The Globstars posted 183/8 and wrapped up the Titans' innings for 177. The Globstars had lost to Trivandrum Royals by 5 wickets on Friday.

Salman Nizar held a 78-run stand for the fourth wicket with Ajinas. Nizar scored an unbeaten 45.

In response, the Titans were on course with valuable contributions from the top order. Ahamed Imran scored a 38-ball 53 while Vishnu Vinod and captain Varun Nayanar added 33 and 30 respectively. It wasn't enough in the end as the Titans innings capitulated in the final five overs with Akhil Dev and Akhil Scaria doing most of the damage with three wickets each.

Brief scores: Calicut Globstars 183/8 in 20 overs (M Ajinas 59, Salman Nizar 45 not out, Pallam Anfal 33, Monu Krishna 3/22) bt Thrissur Titans 177 in 20 overs (Ahamed Imran 53, Vishnu Vinod 33, Varun Nayanar 30, Akhil Dev V 3/28, Akhil Scaria 3/31, Nikhil M 2/32)