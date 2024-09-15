KCL T20: Rohan Kunnummal adds colour to Thiruvonam with century

Rohan Kunnummal lit up Thiruvonam day with a century in the Kerala Cricket League T20 as the Calicut Globstars defeated Trivandrum Royals by 4 wickets.

Rohan is the third centurion of KCL after Sachin Baby and Vishnu Vinod. The 26-year-old right-hander scored 103 off 58 balls, hitting six sixes and nine boundaries. The in-form Salman Nizar chipped in with a 34. But the Globstars had to wait until the final over to surpass the Royals' total of 170/4.

Experienced pacer Vinod Kumar bagged 4/25 as the Royals did their best to ruin Kunnummal's day, but in vain.

Earlier, opener Riya Basheer and Govind Pai scored 64 and 79 respectively as the Royals posted a solid total on board.

The win has taken the Globstars to 12 points, just two short of league leaders Kollam Sailors; both side have played nine games each. The Royals are third in the points table with 10 points, having played a game more.

Brief scores: Trivandrum Royals 170/4 in 20 overs (Govind Pai 79, Riya Basheer 64, Akhil Dev V 2/26, Akhil Scaria 2/39) lost to Calicut Globstars 171/6 in 19.4 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 103, Salman Nizar 34, Vinod Kumar 4/25)