Sanju Samson's maiden T20I ton helps India crush Bangladesh, clinch series 3-0

Sanju Samson's maiden T20I century ignited India's 133-run win and a clean sweep of the series against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Samson's swashbuckling 111 off 47 had powered India to their highest T20I total of 297/6. Captain Suryakumar Yadav had played a huge part with a 35-ball 75.

In response, the Bangladesh innings was restricted to 164/7 with Towhid Hridoy unbeaten on 63 off 42. Litton Das made a valiant 42. For India, Ravi Bishnoi, who was the only change from the second T20I, bagged three wickets. Mayank Yadav claimed two.

Sanju's innings was packed with raw power and finesse as he clubbed his way to the century. He smashed Rishad Hossain for five sixes in a row in the 10th over. In total, he hit 8 sixes and 11 boundaries.

India had posted convincing wins in Gwalior and Delhi to seal the series.



Brief scores: India 297/6 (Sanju Samon 111, Suryakumar 75, Hardik Pandya 47, Riyan Parag 34, Tanzim Hasan 3/66) bt Bangladesh 164/7 in 20 overs (Towhid Hridoy 63 not out, Litton Das 42, Ravi Bishnoi 3/30, Mayank Yadav 2/32)