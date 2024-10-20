New Zealand create 'her'story by lifting maiden Women's T20 World Cup

Just hours after New Zealand defeated India in Test cricket in the men's game, their women's team created history by clinching their first T20 World Cup. In an exciting final, the Kiwis beat South Africa by 32 runs.

Sophie Devine's New Zealand posted 158/5 after being sent in to bat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Amelia Kerr top scored with 43 off 38 balls while Brooke Halliday made 38 off 28. Nonkululeko Mlaba bagged two for South Africa, who were playing their second successive final.

In response, South Africa made a solid start with skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits adding 51. But the Kiwis struck after the powerplay, dismissing three South Africa wickets before another 14 runs were added. The chase ended at 126/9, and leg spinner Kerr finished with 3/24 to take home a well-deserved player-of-the-final award along with the Cup.

Ahead of the tournament, New Zealand had been on a run of ten losses in a row. But they started believing after shocking favourites India with a 58-run win in their opener. Their only defeat in the event came in the second match against arch-rivals Australia. Overall, New Zealand were the best bowling unit.

Brief scores: New Zealand 158/5 in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 43, Brooke Halliday 38, Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/31) bt South Africa 126/9 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 33, Amelia Kerr 3/24)