First Test: New Zealand end India's unbeaten home run, win by 8 wickets

In the end, rain gods did not come to help India as New Zeland won the first cricket Test for eight wickets on the fifth day at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. In the process, the Tom Latham-led side became the first Kiwi side to beat the hosts in their backyard since 1988. This is also New Zealand's third win on Indian soil in 38 attempts going back to 1955.

After dismissing India for their worst home total of 46 and making 402 in reply, New Zealand bowled out Rohit Sharma's side for 462 in the second innings on Saturday to lay the platform for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The delayed start to the proceedings, due to incessant overnight rain and a drizzle in the morning, only extended the inevitable as the visitors knocked down the needed 107 for the loss of two wickets. Jaspreet Bumrah raised India's hope when he trapped Kiwi captain Tom Latham in front for a duck. Opener Devon Conway was his next victim. But Will Young and the last innings centurion, Rachin Ravindra remained calm under pressure. The unbroken third-wicket partnership of 75 runs guided them home, ending India's hope of winning a Test match after conceding a first-innings lead of more than 350 runs.



The 107-run target was too low for the Indian bowling attack, even though Mohammed Siraj and Bumrah made life hell for the New Zealand batsmen early in the day. But spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav could not keep a runflow down.

The second Test will be played in Pune on October 24 before the final one in Mumbai on November 1.

Brief scores

India: 46 & 462 lost to New Zealand: 402 & 110/2 (Will Young 44, Rachin Ravindra 39).

