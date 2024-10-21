Ranji Trophy: Karnataka-Kerala match ends in tame draw

Rain had the final word as the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match between hosts Karnataka and Kerala ended in a tame draw at Alur on Monday. There was no play possible for the second successive day due to rain and wet outfield.



Kerala, who were put in to bat, made 161/3 in the 50 overs possible on the rain-hit first two days. The teams got a point each as the first innings were not completed.

Kerala have seven points from two matches, while Karnataka have just two from as many outings.

Kerala next meet Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from Friday.

Brief scores: Kerala 161/3 in 50 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 63) drew with Karnataka.

Points: Karnataka 1; Kerala 1.