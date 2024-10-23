Second Test Preview: Action shifts to bounceless Pune track; can India return to winning ways?

From the pace-friendly wicket in Bengaluru, which saw star-studded India suffer an embarrassing defeat to New Zealand, attention now shifts to the bounceless Pune track, on which the hosts will look to redeem themselves.

The Indian innings collapsing to a lowly 46 in the first innings of the first Test that ended in an 8-wicket loss is not a memory that can be easily shaken off, not now, not anytime soon. But a win in Pune and another in the final Test at the Wankhede, beginning November 1, should aid the recovery.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and ace batter Virat Kohli did salvage some personal pride with fifties in the second innings, but they would be expected to remain consistent throughout.

For that timely 150 in the second innings, courtesy which India managed to regain some respect, Sarfaraz Khan would surely hold his place, but the relevance of K L Rahul remains a question. However, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir seemed to back Rahul, who upset fans on social media after he made just 12 runs from both innings in Bengaluru. "Social media does not matter one bit. What the team management and leadership group thinks is very important. He is batting really well, had a decent knock in Kanpur (against Bangladesh on a difficult wicket)," Gambhir told reporters on the eve of the second Test. Rahul had made 68 in the first innings in Kanpur.

"I am sure he would be knowing that he has to score big runs and he has capability of scoring runs. That's why he has been backed by the team...Ultimately, everyone is judged. International cricket is all about being judged," Gambhir added.

Good news, though, is that Rishabh Pant, who took a blow on the second day, has been deemed fit for the second Test. Gambhir has reaffirmed that his star batter is ready to 'keep wickets tomorrow'.

Gambhir has also confirmed that Shubman Gill, who missed the Bengaluru Test due to stiffness in his neck, will play as the No. 3 batter. “Shubman Gill isn't coming into the side, he was already there. He was injured in the last match. It's not the case that he's new to the team. Because of the injury, he didn't play the last match. He had an issue with his neck. Given how he performed against Bangladesh, he will come back into the playing XI. The rest of the team will be decided tomorrow (Thursday morning before toss),” Gambhir said on the eve of the match.

The Kiwi pace battery of William O'Rourke, Matt Henry and Tim Southee might not appear as intimidating on the Pune wicket that is devoid of grass. But the pressure invariably falls on India's spin unit led by Ravichandran Ashwin and comprising Ravindra Jadeja, which would be expected to fetch wickets on a rank turner. Washington Sundar, a handy spinner, should also bolster India's batting.

The visitors will be hopeful the brilliant Rachin Ravindra, the centurion in the first innings, turns up with yet another good showing. Will Young appeared resolute in the middle-order in Bengaluru, with a match-winning 48 in the second innings. But skipper Tom Latham would expect more from himself, having managed just 15 in both innings combined. Dary Mitchell and Tom Blundell would also be expected to shore up the Kiwis' middle order that lost the plot in the first innings after a brilliant start.

Teams (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy.