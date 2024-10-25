'India must do something extraordinary' to not lose a Test series at home since 2012

Shortly after New Zealand bowled out India for 156 to take a healthy lead in the second Test, Harsha Bhogle put out an ominous tweet. "This is a potentially match-winning lead. That proud home record is under serious threat from a team of unassuming, smart cricketers," noted the popular commentator on social media platform X.

That lead of 103 runs delivered by left-arm orthodox bowler Mitchell Santner's brilliant 7/53 has India put the hosts in a precarious position of losing a Test series at home, a phenomenon the hosts have not been used to in a long time.

India last lost a Test series at home in November-December 2012 when England came knocking. Back then, MS Dhoni-led India won the series opener at Ahmedabad by nine wickets but lost the next two at Wankhede and Eden Gardens. A draw in the fourth Test at Nagpur meant England sealed the series. Since then, India have hosted 17 Test series at home and won all, including one against New Zealand in 2021-22.

But this time, things seemed different as the Kiwis won the first Test by exploiting the bouncy conditions in Bengaluru and threatening to run away with the ongoing Test. Here, they have given India a taste of their own medicine by using their spin prowess to stun the hosts.

"India will have to do something extraordinary, something very special, to salvage this game," Bhogle noted. At the time of writing, the Kiwis had increased their lead by 230 runs, with opener Tom Latham unbeaten on a 50, and it is only just day two.