Pune Test: India stare at series defeat as New Zealand lead crosses 300

India were staring at its first series defeat since 2012 after New Zealand scored 198 for 5, taking the lead beyond 301 runs on the second day of the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Ground in Pune on Friday.

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates the wicket of India's Ravichandran Ashwin on the second day of the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Photo: PTI

After skitting India out for 156 and earning a crucial 103-run lead, the Kiwis scored at a fast pace to end the day in the driver's seat. They will surely look to extend the lead further on Day 3 before having a crack at India. Tom Blundell was unbeaten on 30 and Glenn Phillips was batting on nine.

Washington Sundar, the best bowler for India in the first innings, was again among the wickets, taking 4 for 56. While Ravichandran Ashwin trapped opener Will Young, Ravindra Jadeja had a somewhat off-colour outing.

But the day belonged to New Zeland captain Tom Latham, who put sweeps and reverse sweeps to good effect to score a fast-paced 86 of 133 balls, and Mitchell Santner, who posted career-best figures of 7-53, to leave India gasping.

India's Virat Kohli being bowled by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner on the second day of the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Photo: PTI

Latham, who had a poor outing in the first innings, was quick off the block not letting Indian spinners settle. The first maiden of New Zealand's innings came in the 42nd over, the longest India took to bowl a maiden in a Test innings, since 2002, ESPNCricinfo noted.

Santner had earlier posted career-best figures of 7-53 while Phillips bagged 2-26 as the spinners continued to sparkle in Pune, where Washington took 7-59 on the first day.

Santner trapped Gill plumb in front for 30 before Virat Kohli deployed a mighty swipe across the line at a full toss delivery only to see his leg stump pegged back.

Yashasvi Jaiswal appeared a lot more at ease, driving and sweeping the bowlers. But Glenn Phillips needed only four balls to remove the opener, who edged pushing at a delivery outside off.

Rishabh Pant was castled for 18 by Phillips when he jumped at a fullish delivery that kept a tad low. Santner had Sarfaraz caught for 11 to leave India on the ropes at 95-6, with both their batting heroes from the opening game back in the dugout.

Santner trapped Ashwin lbw for four and removed Ravindra Jadeja in similar fashion after the batsman made a defiant 38, before getting one to go through Akash Deep's defence. He then snared Jasprit Bumrah for a duck to ensure New Zealand would begin their second outing with a lead of 103 runs.