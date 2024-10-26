Pune Test: Gill falls, Jaiswal holds fort after Kiwis set India a big target of 359

On a crumbling pitch, on the third day, against the bouncing Kiwis, India must do something remarkable to level the series. But losing skipper Rohit Sharma cheaply did not do the hosts any favour in pursuit of a massive target of 359. Sharma was beaten by the bounce while trying to defend Santner and was caught at short leg.

At lunch, India were 81/1, trailing by 278, with Yashasvi Jaiswal on 46 and Shubman Gill on 22. Post-lunch, Gill fell (for 23), to a thick edge, again off Santner. Jaiswal, meanwhile, remains unbeaten on a fifty and Virat Kohli has joined him in the middle. Only partnerships, and that too big ones, can rescue India and prevent surrendering a home Test series for the first time since 2012. At the time of reporting, India were 104/2, trailing by 255.



Gill and Jaiswal had adopted an interesting strategy of going on the offensive, and perhaps the only reasonable one, given the circumstances. In every over since the fall of the skipper, the Indian duo hit at least a boundary. Jaiswal stepped down the track to hit a six before Gill slapped one behind point for a boundary off Santner. Jaiswal then charged down Glenn Phillips to clear extra cover with another six to get closer to his fifty before the teams set out for lunch.

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Ajaz Patel on the third day of the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Photo: PTI

Earlier on the day, Indian spinners stopped the visitors from amassing a 400-plus target. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/97) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) shared the spoils as India dismissed the Kiwis for 255. The visitors had resumed their innings at 198/5 but lost five wickets for just 57 runs in an hour in the first session. India had lost the first Test in Bengaluru by eight wickets.

Brief scores: New Zealand 259 and 255 in 69.4 overs (Tom Latham 86, Glenn Phillips 48, Tom Blundell 41, Washington Sundar 4/56, Ravindra Jadeja 3/72, Ravi Ashwin 2/97) vs India 156 & 81/1 (Jaiswal 46 not out, Gill 22 not out) lunch day 3