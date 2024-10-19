Considering India's measly score in the first innings, setting New Zealand a target of 107 going into the final day of the first Test in Bengaluru should count as an achievement.

Sarfaraz Khan hit a brilliant 150, and Rishabh Pant fell just one run short of a timely century as India bounced back to make 462 in their second innings. New Zealand batters were sent back just after four balls as rain brought an early end to proceedings on Day 4.

On the final day, Indian bowlers would need assistance from the heavens when Tom Latham and Devon Conway return to resume the modest chase.

The day belonged to Khan, who hit his maiden century, but the Indian innings collapsed after he and Pant were dismissed. Resuming 438/6 after tea, India quickly lost Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Rain had ruined nearly two hours of playtime, including a 40-minute lunch break. In the first innings, India were skittled out for just 46 and the visitors responded with 402.

Brief scores: India 46 & 462 in 99.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 52, Virat Kohli 70, Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99; Ajaz Patel 2/100, William O'Rourke 3/92, Matt Henry 3/102 ) vs New Zealand 402 & 0/0 in 0.4 overs