Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have secured the services of Ranji Trophy history maker Anshul Kamboj after a heavy bidding on the second day of IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah on Monday.

The right-arm pacer started with a base price of Rs 30 lakh and went for Rs 3.40 crore as CSK outbid Mumbai Indians. Kamboj, aged 23, made his IPL debut for MI last season and picked up one wicket.

ADVERTISEMENT

In mid-November, the Haryana pacer bagged a 10-wicket haul in an innings of the Ranji Trophy against Kerala. He joined an elite list comprising Premangsu Chatterjee of Bengal (1956-57) and Pradeep Sunderam of Rajasthan (1985-86) with a perfect 10 in a Ranji innings.