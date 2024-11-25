Stage is set for day two of IPL 2025 Mega Auction after the opening day saw Lucknow Super Giants break the bank to land Rishabh Pant for a record Rs 27 crore. A total of Rs 467.95 crores were spent on 72 players on the first day.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians have the biggest purse of Rs 30.65 crore and Rs 26.10 crore respectively going into the final day of the auction. Punjab Kings have Rs 22.50 crore while Sunrisers Hyderabad have just Rs. 5.15 crore to complete the rest of their squad.

International stars such as Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza and Daryl Mitchell among others remain in the auction.

Among top Indian players, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Rana and Sai Kishore are expected to invite bidding wars.