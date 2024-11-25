Sanju Samson will have the youngest-ever IPL player in his squad after Rajasthan Royals claimed the services of 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the Mega Auction in Jeddah on Monday.

The Royals successfully bid Rs 1.1 crore for the boy from Bihar, who caught the eye of the cricketing world in October when he smashed a 62-ball century for India U-19 against Australia U-19 at Chennai.

In January this year, Vaibhav made his first-class debut for Bihar in a Ranji Trophy match. He wasn't even 13 then. The left-hand batter also featured for Bihar in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring nearly 400 runs in five matches.

Royals captain Sanju was 17 when he was impressed at the IPL. Vaibhav is about four years younger, and it would be interesting to see how many games he plays for them in the IPL.

Fortunately for young Vaibhav, the great Rahul Dravid, who mentored Sanju, is still the head coach at Royals.