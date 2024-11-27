Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal, two stars of India's thumping win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener, climbed the latest ICC Test rankings.

Pacer Bumrah has regained the top spot in the bowling rankings, toppling South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Australia's Josh Hazlewood to regain the top spot in ICC Test bowling rankings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal clips one on the leg side. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaiswal, whose 161 powered India to a 295-run win in the series opener, has leapt to the second spot in the batting rankings with a career-best 825 points behind England's Joe Root (903 points).

Bumrah, who was India's stand-in skipper in the Perth Test, finished with figures of 8/72. The right-arm pacer was at No. 3 ahead of the Perth Test. Now, he has a career-best 883 ranking points, ahead of Rabada (872 points) and Hazlewood (860 points). Another Indian pacer, Mohammed Siraj, has moved up three places to 25th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, star batter Virat Kohli improved nine spots to reach 13th after his 30th Test century. Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant remains sixth among batters. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin remain the top players in the Test all-rounders ranking despite not featuring in the Perth Test.