Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young star of Indian cricket, said his humble beginnings gives him the confidence to excel in the sport. The 22-year-old opener scored a brilliant 161 in India's thumping 295-run win over Australia in Perth in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last week.

Jaiswal's story is unique to Indian cricket. At 11, he moved away from his home at Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai to follow his cricketing dream. He stayed in tents outside the Azad Maidan, living with the groundsmen and sold paani puri at night to earn money for food.

“It's something (his backstory) that always gives me confidence that I can come out of any situation. I always fight, I always look to fight, I want to be in the battle, I want to enjoy the battle and I want to win the battle,” Jaiswal said in a chat with Australian broadcaster Mark Howard.

Jaiswal said he feels blessed and is thankful for the journey he has made. “I think it's just incredible and I really want to thank god for where I am and what I am doing, and I am doing what I love, so I am just happy at the moment. I want to enjoy this with every ball.”