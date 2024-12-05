Baroda have rewritten history by posting a world record highest T20 innings total of 349/5 in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Sikkim in Indore. Sikkim were restricted to 86/7 in 20 overs, giving Baroda a massive 263-run win.

The previous record was set by Zimbabwe against Gambia in a T20 international in October. Sikandar Raza's 43-ball 133 had powered Zimbabwe to 344/4.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Baroda, Bhanu Pania smashed an unbeaten 134 off 51 balls. The right-hander hit 15 sixes and five boundaries at a strike rate in excess of 260. Shivalik Sharma (55 off 17), Vishnu Solanki (50 off 16), Abhimanyu Singh (53 off 17) and Shashwat Rawat (43 off 16) were the other stars for Baroda in their record-breaking innings.

Baroda, captained by Krunal Pandya, also set a new record for most sixes in a T20 innings, with 37 big hits. The previous record was 27 held by Zimbabwe in their 290-run win over Gambia

ADVERTISEMENT

Only one other time has a team breached the 300-barrier in T20s. It was Nepal's 314/3 against Mongolia in the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September 2023.