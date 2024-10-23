344/4! Zimbabwe smash world record for highest T20I total

Zimbabwe smashed the world record for the highest total in T20I cricket with a massive 344/4 against Gambia in the Africa sub-regional qualifier for the World Cup.

To make it more memorable, Zimbabwe dismissed Gambia for 54 to post a 290-run win in Nairobi on Wednesday. Zimbabwe also set a record for most sixes hit in a men's T20I match. There were 27 sixes in the Zimbabwe innings.



Zimbabwe's total eclipsed the previous highest total of 314/3 made by Nepal against Mongolia last year. India's most recent 297/6 against Bangladesh, headlined by Sanju Samson's maiden T20I century, is the third highest total in the format.

Sikander Raza's unbeaten 133 off just 43 balls was the highlight of the Zimbabwe innings that also had fifties from Tadiwanashe Marumani, Clive Madande and Brian Bennett. Raza hit 15 sixes, the joint-fourth-most by a player in men's T20Is. He took just 33 balls to reach his century.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 344/4 (Sikander Raza 133 not out, Tadiwanashe Marumani 62, Clive Madande 53 not out, Brian Bennett 50, Andre Jarju 2/53) bt Gambia 54 in 14.4 overs (Brandon Mavuta 3/10, Richard Ngarava 3/13, Wessly Madhevere 2/7)