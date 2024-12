Brisbane: Riding on the centuries by Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry, Australia delivered a dominating batting display to thrash India by 122 runs in the second Women's ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

For India, Malayali allrounder Minnu Mani waged a lone battle with a 45-ball unbeaten 46, but it proved insufficient.

Earlier, youngster Voll smashed an 87-ball 101, her maiden century in only her second ODI. Veteran Perry also toyed with the Indian bowling attack with a 75-ball 105, studded with six sixes and seven fours, as Australia posted a towering 371/8 after opting to bat.

Australia also had two half-centurions in Phoebe Litchfield (60; 63b) and Beth Mooney (56; 44b) as they decimated the Indian attack. Saima Thakor was the pick of the bowlers with 3/62.

In reply, India were no match to the hosts and were bowled out for 249 in 44.5 overs.

Opener Richa Ghosh was the top-scorer who took 72 balls for her 54, while the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues (43) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (38) failed to convert their starts. Annabel Sutherland was the destroyer-in-chief with 4/38 in 8.5 overs.

Australia had won the opening ODI by five wickets. The final match of the series is slated for Wednesday at WACA.

Brief Scores:

Australia 371/8 in 50 overs (Ellyse Perry 105, Georgia Voll 101, Phoebe Litchfield 60; Saima Thakor 3/62 ) beat India: 249 all out in 44.5 overs (Richa Ghosh 54, Jemimah Rodrigues 43; Annabel Sutherland 4/38).