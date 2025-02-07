Rohit Sharma's ODI career has a lifeline of about seven matches if we go by former player Sanjay Manjrekar's remark after the Indian captain's latest batting failure in the team's 4-wicket win over England in the opener of a three-match series.

Reviewing the win on Cricinfo's Match Day show, Manjrekar said Rohit's early dismissal (2 off 7) was disappointing. The opener tried to flick Saqib Mahmood on the on side but went early into his shot and spooned it, giving Liam Livingstone an easy catch at mid-wicket.

"Clearly, there is pressure. If he struggles to get runs in 50-over cricket, to get a big score, then we have a problem," Manjrekar said.

If we don't get to see the best of Rohit Sharma in this three-match series and the Champions Trophy, then there is a problem Sanjay Manjrekar

The retired cricketer, who now calls the game, thinks the ODI is the best format for any batter in the 'top three' to get runs and regain form. "And if we don't get to see the best of Rohit Sharma in this three-match series and the Champions Trophy, then there is a problem," Manjrekar said.

He did not elaborate on that problem, but it is anybody's guess as Rohit's slump in form has led to retirement talks. Between September and December 2024, Rohit scored just one fifty in 15 Test innings, including in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. India played very few ODIs last year, and Rohit scored two fifties. But his return to domestic cricket, hoping to regain form, didn't help. Rohit was dismissed for 3 and 28 in Mumbai's innings against Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy.

India play two more ODIs against England before leaving for the UAE to play the Champions Trophy. India's group matches are against Bangladesh (Feb 20), Pakistan (Feb 23) and New Zealand (Mar 2). The final of the Champions Trophy is scheduled for March 9. Should India reach the final, Rohit Sharma, aged 37, will have at least seven more matches to prove his value for Team India. Rohit retired from the T20 format after leading India to the World Cup win in 2024.