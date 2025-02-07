Kerala Cricket Association has lashed out at former India pacer S Sreesanth by revisiting the IPL spot-fixing episode he was accused of, saying such a person need not assume the role of protector of its players.

The KCA statement comes a day after Sreesanth gave an interview to Onmanorama in which he accused the association of not protecting the Kerala players and offered his unwavering support to Sanju Samson.

KCA President Jayesh George had accused Sanju of indiscipline and justified dropping the star batter from Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy, which led to him not being picked for India's Champions Trophy squad.

Sreesanth came down heavily on the association by accusing the body of not producing an international cricketer since 30-year-old Sanju. "This shows he is unaware of Kerala cricket," the KCA statement said as it took credit for producing Sajana Sajeevan, Minnu Mani and Asha Sobhana in the senior women's side, besides V J Joshitha, a member of the recently crowned Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup winning side, Najla C M C and Mohammed Enan among others.

The KCA said action will be taken against anyone who tries to tarnish its image. The KCA said it issued a notice to Sreesanth recently not for backing Sanju but for spreading false news about the organisation, as he was under contract as a co-owner of the Kollam Sailors franchise, which is part of the Kerala Cricket League.

Below the belt?

The KCA statement claims Sreesanth remains in the shadow of the spot-fixing scandal that rocked the IPL in 2013.

"The court dismissed criminal proceedings in the case, but it remains a fact that he has not been acquitted of the spot-fixing allegation. Such a Sreesanth need not offer his protection for Kerala Cricket Association's players," the KCA said.

The association claimed its members visited Sreesanth in jail and supported him during the 'darkest phase of Indian cricket'. "But the BCCI imposed a life ban after the court found the allegation true. Later, the BCCI Ombudsman reduced the life ban to seven years," KCA said.

It added: "Sreesanth was made part of Kerala's Ranji Trophy and other matches once he completed the ban period, which shows the association's intent to protect its players. Make an enquiry on how the other associations treated their players who were engaged in spot-fixing."