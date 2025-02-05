S Sreesanth has reiterated his unwavering support for fellow World Cup winner Sanju Samson, who was recently reprimanded by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) for not participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. "I will consistently stand by my colleagues, whether it is Sanju, Sachin or, Nidheesh or any other individual," Sreesanth told Onmanorama.

The former Indian pacer reacted after being served a notice by the KCA for voicing his opinion on the recent KCA-Sanju saga. According to reports, the KCA has accused Sreesanth of tarnishing its image with remarks in the media. Sreesanth is the mentor and brand ambassador of the Kollam Sailors franchise, which is part of the KCA's Kerala Cricket League.

"I don't even know what to say. It's not worth it... allow them to exercise their autonomy. I have not committed any wrongdoing," Sreesanth said about the action initiated against him.

S Sreesanth poses alongside Sachin Tendulkar after winning the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. File photo: AFP

KCA President Jayesh George had accused Sanju of indiscipline, claiming the wicketkeeper batter skipped the state team's preparatory camp for the Vijay Hazare Trophy without a valid reason. Sanju was subsequently dropped from the state team, which indirectly led to his omission from India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy.

They (KCA) take players from other states to play for us. For what? Disrespectful to our Malayali cricketers who wish to play for our country. S Sreesanth

Sreesanth was one of the senior players who came out in support of Sanju. "It's not about Sanju's attitude; he's literally burned out after playing so many matches. So he was just taking a break... Sanju doesn't have to prove his fitness or play practice matches. That phase is over," Sreesanth told a Malayalam television channel while the KCA levelled the accusations.

Sreesanth, Kerala's most successful cricketer, with two World Cup medals, has blamed the KCA for not doing enough to help Kerala players realise their true potential. "We have just one player at international level, Sanju. Let’s all support him," Sreesanth said.



"The so-called KCA has not produced an international cricketer since Sanju. We have great players like Sachin, Nidheesh, Vishnu Vinod and many others, but are they (KCA) pushing them to play at a higher level? They are not even talking for our players.

"Sachin Baby was the second-highest run-getter, but he didn't get selected for the Duleep Trophy. Where was this KCA then? Now, they take players from other states to play for us. For what? (That is) disrespectful to our Malayali cricketers who wish to play for our country.

"KCA members are just helping themselves, and I will bring out the truth. I have all the right to speak. Will they take action against (me) and other cricketers who speak?" Sreesanth said.