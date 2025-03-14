IPL captaincies were sorted on Friday when Delhi Capitals named their pick for the season starting March 22. India all-rounder Axar Patel will lead the Capitals this season.

The other nine franchises had announced their captains earlier. Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Australian Pat Cummins, are the only franchise with an overseas captain.

Besides DC, four other franchises announced captaincy changes ahead of the season. The others are Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru - RCB), Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants - LSG), Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings - PK) and Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders - KKR).

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was named Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper last March, will continue in his role, while Gujarat Titans (GT) will roll out under the leadership of Shubman Gill, which became effective toward the end of 2023.

Hardik Pandya, who left his position at GT for Gill and joined the Mumbai Indians (MI), has been their captain since December 2023.

Axar Patel. File photo: PTI

That brings us to Rajasthan Royals (RR), the only franchise with a constant captain going into a fifth successive year -- Sanju Samson.

The Kerala-based wicketkeeper-batter was appointed RR captain in 2021, taking over from Australian Steve Smith. Sanju was 26 then, making him the youngest RR captain ever. He has been a member of the Rajasthan side since 2013.

Sanju led RR to the IPL playoffs in two of his four seasons as captain. In 2022, RR lost the final to GT. Last season, Sanju's RR eliminated RCB before losing the second qualifier ahead of the final to SRH.

The IPL season will start on March 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata with defending champions KKR taking on RCB. The season will run till May 25.

IPL 2025 captains

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill

Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya

Rajasthan Royals - Sanju Samson

Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane

Lucknow Super Giants - Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins