Kerala captain Sachin Baby impressed in an intra-squad match for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2025.

The available players batted in both innings, and Sachin was one of the domestic stars who featured for SRH-A and SRH-B. The match was a high-scorer, with SRH-A posting a massive 261 in 20 overs and SRH-B coming close at 238/5.

Left-hander Sachin scored 17 in the first innings but upped his game in the second by scoring a 23-ball 49. Ishan Kishan was the standout performer, with scores of 64 and 73 not out in both innings.

Sachin is one of the six left-hand batters in the Sunrisers squad, the others being Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Kamindu Mendis and Atharva Taide.

The Sunrisers secured Sachin's services in the IPL Mega Auction for his base price of Rs. 30 lakh. It won't be easy for Sachin to break into Sunrisers' star-studded XI, but his experience could come in handy as an impact player.

Sachin had led Kerala to the final of the Ranji Trophy for the first time before finishing runners-up to Vidarbha. The 35-year-old is also a handy off-spinner.

Sunrisers will open their IPL 2025 season at home against Rajasthan Royals on March 23. Should Sachin get selected for the match, it would be interesting to see two Malayalis on the opposite sides as the Royals are led by Sanju Samson.