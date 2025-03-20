Sanju Samson has dropped a bombshell by announcing his unavailability to lead Rajasthan Royals for their first three matches of the IPL 2025 season. All-rounder Riyan Parag will step up to lead the Royals throughout March.

"I am not completely fit for the next three more games," Sanju announced to his teammates in an internal meeting that has been shared on the Royals' social media channels.

Sanju fractured his right index finger early February while batting for India against England. He underwent surgery and was given the go-ahead by the National Cricket Academy. However, the Kerala star seems not match-fit yet.

"There are lot of leaders in this group. From the last few years I think there have been some great people, who have taken care of this environment really nicely. But for the next three games I think Riyan will be leading the team. He is very capable of doing it. I expect everyone to support him and be with him," Sanju said.

It is understood that Sanju will be an impact sub if the Royals are chasing. The Royals will begin their campaign with an away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23.

Parag will lead the Royals against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (March 26) and Chennai Super Kings (March 30). Sanju is expected to return to lead the franchise against Punjab Kings in Mohali on April 5.