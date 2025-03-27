Nicholas Pooran was smashing the ball all around the ground, leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers bewildered, as if they had nothing in their arsenal to stop him. Lucknow Super Giants' Pooran scored the fastest fifty of the IPL 2025 season in just 18 balls.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins tried every tactic at his disposal to keep Pooran from scoring, but it turned into a sweet irony as the Australian captain was forced to taste his own medicine. The SRH batters, accustomed to facing bowlers fearlessly, have set massive targets of over 250 multiple times, much to the chagrin of other teams. But Pooran turned the tables.

Though Cummins eventually took his wicket after scoring 70 runs off just 26 deliveries, comprising 6 fours and sixes each, the damage was already done to SRH. LSG were kept in a winning position when Pooran returned to the dressing room.

This was not the first time that the West Indies batter smashed a quick fifty. During the 2023 IPL season, he scored a half-century in just 15 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Interestingly enough, the man who took his wicket, Pat Cummins, holds the joint record for the second fastest fifty in IPL, when he reached the milestone in just 14 balls against Mumbai Indians while playing for KKR. KL Rahul is the other batsman who shares the record with him.

The fastest fifty in the history of IPL was scored by Rajasthan Royals youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, when he set the record in just 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023.