Mumbai Indians somehow get the best out of debutants even when they are struggling to win matches. It was young Kerala wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur who shone in their IPL 2025 opener.

But Monday evening has belonged to left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar from Punjab, who hit the ground running with a fiery 4/24 that dismissed defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders to a modest score of 116 at the Wankhede. Rohit Sharma, who was named among the subs, came in for the chase.

MI were winless after the first two rounds, but their pacers had been right on the money after skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss. Spinner Vignesh, who was left out of MI's second match against the Gujarat Titans, earned his first start. But the conditions favoured seam bowling and Trent Boult made an instant impact with the fourth ball of the innings, castling Sunil Narine.

Deepak Chahar removed former MI star Quinton de Kock before Ashwani entered the act and dismissed KKR skipper and Mumbai's beloved son Ajinkya Rahane (11). He ripped through the KKR middle order, removing Rinku Singh (17), impact sub Manish Pandey (19) and Andre Russell (5), the last two bowled.

Vignesh, who bowled an expensive first over (14) returned to keep it tidy in his next (7), and more importantly, got the wicket of Harshit Rana, to extend his IPL tally to four.

Brief scores: KKR 116 in 16.2 overs (Ashwani Kumar 4/24, Deepak Chahar 2/19, Vignesh Puthur 1/21)