Chandigarh: Sanju Samson made a spectacular comeback as Rajasthan Royals captain, leading his team to a thrilling 50-run victory against Punjab Kings, handing them their first defeat of the IPL 2025 season at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Riyan Parag led Rajasthan in their first three matches, where they could only secure one win over the Chennai Super Kings. Earlier this week, Sanju Samson was cleared for wicket-keeping, and thereby captaincy, by the National Cricket Academy after recovering from an injury to his index finger.

Rajasthan made a massive total of 205/4 after being called in to bat first. But Punjab's reply ended at 155/9, their lowest total in the season so far. Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana claimed two wickets each, instrumental in RR's bowling attack.

Punjab's top order collapsed quickly within the first five overs, with their top four batsmen back in the dressing room. Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell joined hands and tried to get the Kings back into the game. Together, they built a partnership of 88 runs, and the home fans were hoping for a comeback win.

However, Theekshana dashed their hopes by dismissing the Australian in 14th over for 30 runs. The dangerous looking Wadhera was dismissed in the very next over by Wanindu Hasaranga for 62 runs.

Punjab's efforts ended after their dismissal. The rest of the batters could only add 20 runs to the scoreboard, handing RR a royal victory.

Yashaswi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson during the match against Punjab Kings. Photo: X/@IPL

Earlier, youngster Yashaswi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson gave the Royals a good start. They faced the bowlers cautiously in the first 10 overs but ensured that the run rate never went below eight.

Sanju shifted to offence from the ninth over, but Lockie Ferguson dismissed him in the following over. The Royals' skipper was caught inside the 30-yard box by the Kings' captain, Shreyas Iyer, after making 38 runs. Sanju was seen throwing his bat away in frustration.

Riyan Parag and Jaiswal continued the fight. But Ferguson struck again as a slow ball claimed the wicket of Jaiswal for 67 runs.

Parag held the play supported by Nitish Rana and Shimron Hetmyer. Dhruv Jurel came in the final overs and quick-fired 13 off 5 balls to take Rajasthan's innings to 205. Parag made an unbeaten 45 runs.