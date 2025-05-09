Lahore: Pakistan's cricket governing body, PCB, on Friday decided to shift the remaining matches of its Pakistan Super League to the UAE because of the ongoing military confrontation with India, which left the event's foreign players anxious.

The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) said early this morning that the last eight fixtures previously scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore will now be staged in the UAE. PTI reported.

A statement said the schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi alleged that India had targeted the Rawalpindi cricket stadium in the most recent strike inside Pakistan to disrupt the PSL.

However, the Indian defence ministry has made it clear that only the air defence radars and systems were targeted on Thursday after Pakistan tried to hit 15 places in northern and western regions in India on Wednesday night.

"...in view of the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was manifestly done to disrupt the ongoing Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to UAE," Naqvi claimed.

The PCB chief said the shift to UAE was done so that domestic as well as foreign cricketers' concerns are suitably addressed.

"As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the PSL," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the PCB called off a scheduled match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi stadium.

Reports in the British media stated that the English players competing in the league were considering leaving it due to security concerns.

Quoting sources, news agency AFP reported that foreign players did not want to stay in Pakistan.

Several Australian and New Zealand players involved in this season's PSL, including Australia's David Warner, have travelled to Pakistan with their national teams in recent years.

International cricket resumed in Pakistan in 2020 after remaining suspended in the wake of the 2009 terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.