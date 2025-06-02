Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from ODIs to focus on next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The 36-year-old, who had a forgettable IPL this year before being ruled out with a finger injury, said he did not want to "play for selfish reasons" given how his body has been struggling to hold up.

He played 149 ODIs for Australia. "I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how the body was reacting to the conditions. I had a good chat with (Chair of Selectors) George Bailey, and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward," he told the 'Final Word Podcast'.

"We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him 'I don't think I am going to make that, it's time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own'."

"Maxwell has made the decision to prioritise his preparation for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the Big Bash League and his other global commitments," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

In a post on X, CA said: "The ultimate entertainer has played his last one-day international. What a pleasure it's been watching @Gmaxi_32 in action".

"I always said I wasn't going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn't want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons," Maxwell said.

"I think back to right at the start, I was picked ahead of my time and out of the blue. I was just proud just to be playing a couple of games for Australia. I thought I was just going to have that," said Maxwell, reflecting on his ODI career.

"Since then, I have been able to go through the up and downs of being dropped, being brought back, playing in a few World Cups and being a part of some great teams."

Best ODI innings

The right-hand batter and part-time off-spinner Maxwell is credited with playing one of the greatest innings in the 50-over format. That came against Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup.

Maxwell came in with his side reeling at 7-91. In a high-pressure situation and battling severe cramps in searing heat, he smashed 201 off just 128 balls to snatch victory against all odds. Australia went on to win the tournament, beating favourites India in Ahmedabad. That was also his second World Cup win in ODIs.

Maxwell’s strike rate of 126 is the second highest in ODI cricket, behind only the West Indian heavy hitter Andre Russell. He has four hundred and 23 half-centuries along with 77 wickets.

The announcement marks the second significant retirement of an Australian team member following Marcus Stoinis' decision to quit ODI cricket earlier this year.