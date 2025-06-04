BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Devajit Saikia has said the organisers should have planned better to avoid the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that led to the death of at least 11 fans while trying to participate in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL-winning celebrations.

“It is very unfortunate. This is a negative side of popularity. People are crazy for their cricketers. The organisers should have planned it better. My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. I wish the injured an early recovery,” Saikia told the news agency PTI.

“When one organises a victory celebration of this magnitude, proper precautions, safety and security measures need to be taken. There have been some lapses somewhere.”

Saikia drew attention to past celebrations that were properly managed, including the Indian cricket team’s victory parade in Mumbai following the T20 World Cup win and Kolkata Knight Riders’ celebrations after last season’s IPL triumph.

“There have been IPL celebrations in the past as well, like in Kolkata last year when KKR won, but nothing happened there. Same was the case when we won the T20 World Cup. There was a sea of humanity in Mumbai but nothing happened. Police and local authorities worked in tandem to ensure smooth conduct. I hope nothing more untoward happens.”