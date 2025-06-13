Australia fought their way back into the game against South Africa on the second day of the World Test Championship final at the Lord’s, extending their lead to 218 runs on a pitch dominated by bowlers.

After bowling out the Proteas for just 138 in the first innings and securing a 74-run lead, Australia struggled with the bat in their second innings. However, a resilient effort from skipper Pat Cummins ensured the Aussies ended Day 2 on a positive note, scoring 144 runs with two wickets heading into the third day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourteen wickets fell on the second day, with Cummins leading the charge with a six-wicket haul to reduce South Africa to 138. The Proteas started the day from 43-4, and the Australian bowling unit gave them little chance.

Skipper Temba Bavuma, who scored 36 runs, tried to anchor the innings, but Cummins had other plans. A full-length delivery with an outward swing caught Bavuma off guard, and Marnus Labuschagne completed the dismissal with a brilliant catch.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Bedingham added valuable runs to help South Africa avoid a humiliating total at Lord’s. He top-scored with 45 but eventually became another victim of the Australian captain's fiery spell.

Australia start to the second innings was not different from their first. They lost 3 wickets while scoring 44 runs, with openers Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja along with one down batsman Cameron Green already in the pavilion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Carey's composed innings of 43 runs helped the Aussies to extend their lead beyond 200 runs, a comfartable score to defend at the Lords goven the suppoort the pitch offers to the bowlers. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon remain at the crease with 16 and 1 runs respectively.

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi were the pick of the bowlers, who took three wickets each.