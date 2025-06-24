The player auction for the second edition of the Kerala Cricket League T20, organised by the Kerala Cricket Association, will take place in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

Star batter Sanju Samson, who missed the inaugural edition last year, has expressed his willingness to participate in the auction. The Thiruvananthapuram native captains Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

The KCA said KCL season 2 will be played from August 22 to September 7. The franchise meeting will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on June 26.

The six franchises that participate in the T20 league are Kollam Sailors, Calicut Globstars, Alleppey Ripples, Kochi Blue Tigers, Thrissur Titans, and Trivandrum Royals.

The inaugural edition featured 114 players, picked from 168 who participated in the auction. Each franchise spent an average of Rs. 40 lakh in the auction.

The Sailors, led by Kerala captain Sachin Baby, lifted the inaugural title defeating Globstars.