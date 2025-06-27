Hove (England): Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan made an impressive start to India U-19's England tour, claiming two wickets in the first youth ODI against England U-19 at Hove on Saturday.

Backed by an impressive bowling performance, India restricted England to just 174 runs in 42.2 overs. Kanishk Chouhan led the attack with three wickets, while Henil Patel, RS Ambrish, and Mohammed Enaan picked up two each.

Chasing a modest score seemed easy for the Indian batsmen, who secured a victory with 26 overs to spare. Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi charged India to win with a quick 48 off just 19 deliveries.

Abhigyan Kundu made 43 runs and stayed till his team crossed the target. Rahul Kumar scored the winning runs for India, who made 17 runs.

Electing to bat first, England lost their first wicket at 39. Isaac Mohammed tried to build the innings, but his stay was cut short by Enaan, who had him caught by Ambrish. Isaac scored 42 runs, finishing as the second-highest scorer for his side.

Rocky Flintoff added 56 runs to the scoreboard before falling as the last wicket to Henil Patel, with Ambrish taking a safe catch. The rest of the English batting lineup was swept away by the Indian bowlers.

Enaan also claimed the wicket of Tazeem Chaudry Ali, when he caught him leg before.

Enaan, who claimed six wickets in the two youth ODIs and 16 in two Youth Tests against Australia U-19, had emerged as the top wicket-taker in that series.

Enaan, a native of Mundoor in Thrissur district, is a student at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur. Enaan has played in various age group tournaments for Kerala, and his performances in the Cooch Behar Trophy earned him the first India call-up.