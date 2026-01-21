The Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly backed Bangladesh's stance of refusing to play its T20 World Cup matches in India due to "security concerns" in a communication to the ICC. The latest developments come at a time when Bangladesh has said that they would not back down to "coercion" and play their T20 World Cup matches in India, casting doubt on their participation, with cricket's governing body yet to rule on the impasse.

The ICC Board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to take a final call on Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup, including whether the team will travel to India for the tournament starting February 7.

Bangladesh are slated to play all four of their group-stage matches in India, with the first three scheduled in Kolkata and the remaining one in Mumbai.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), supported by its government, has remained adamant and sought a shift of its matches to co-hosts Sri Lanka.

On the eve of the ICC meeting, the PCB wrote to the global body stating that it supports the BCB's stance, citing political instability in the region and has copied all ICC Board members on the letter, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The ICC and the BCB have held multiple discussions on the issue, including a meeting in Dhaka last weekend, but neither side has changed its position.

While the ICC has insisted that the tournament be held as per schedule, the BCB has maintained that it cannot send their team to India.

The Dhaka government has also said they would not be pressured into changing their stance. "We have logically requested a change of venue for valid reasons," Asif Nazrul, Youth and Sports Adviser in the Bangladesh interim government, told the state-run BSS news agency late Tuesday.

"We cannot be forced to play in India through illogical pressure or unreasonable coercion."

No statement yet

The PCB has not made any public comment on the matter although Board sources have said that the Bangladesh government had contacted Pakistan for support in the ICC.

Pakistan will be playing all their matches in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model agreement with the BCCI and ICC till 2027.

The crisis related to Bangladesh began after Kolkata Knight Riders released pacer Mustafizur Rahman following a directive from the BCCI, which referred to "recent developments all around".

Subsequently, the Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of the IPL, and the BCB formally informed the ICC of its decision of not playing World Cup matches in India.

Bangladesh's captain Litton Das (right) Towhid Hridoy during the Asia Cup T20 match in Abu Dhabi. File photo: AFP

No clue, says Litton Das

Bangladesh captain Litton Das said he had no idea if the team would take part. "From where I stand, I'm uncertain, everyone is uncertain," Das told reporters after a domestic match on Tuesday, asking back: "Are you sure we will play the World Cup?"

I think at this moment, the whole of Bangladesh is uncertain," he added in comments reported by Dhaka's Prothom Alo newspaper.

Sources in Colombo said Sri Lanka had not been contacted about hosting Bangladesh's matches.

One suggestion is that Bangladesh could be replaced by Scotland, the highest-ranked team who did not qualify for the World Cup.

The BBC reported that Cricket Scotland had not been contacted by the ICC, but were ready to take part should they get a late call-up.

(with PTI and AFP inputs)