Bangladesh on Thursday refused to bend under pressure from the ICC (International Cricket Council) and remained firm on their stand to not play the upcoming T20 World Cup in India.

Bangladesh's Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul made it more or less clear that they will not be sending their team across the border. This is despite the ICC dismissing Bangladesh's demand to move their matches to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

"While our cricketers have worked hard to qualify for the World Cup, the security risk regarding playing in India remains unchanged," said Asif Nazrul.

He made the statement at a press conference after a meeting with their national team players and representatives of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). "This concern is not based on abstract analysis," he added.

Bangladesh, however, are not going to voluntarily exit the World Cup as Nazrul said they are still hopeful. “We are not giving up hope yet; our team is ready. We expect the ICC to provide justice by considering our genuine security risks and allowing us to play in Sri Lanka.”

The issue began with the exclusion of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders on the insistence of the BCCI.

The domestic tension between the neighbouring states was reportedly the reason behind Mustafizur's omission from the IPL, which upset the BCB.

Bangladesh are in Group C alongside England, Italy, Nepal and the West Indies. They are scheduled to play in three matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. Bangladesh's opener is against the Windies at the Eden Gardens on February 7, the opening day of the T20 event.

Pakistan won't be playing in India because of diplomatic tension with India. Their matches will be played in Sri Lanka. If Bangladesh are removed from the tournament roster due to their refusal to fall in line with the ICC's ruling, Scotland could take their place.