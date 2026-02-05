Captain Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about Team India's plan for the clash against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, which is unlikely to happen.

Addressing the pre-event captains' press meet, Surya said his side will go ahead with the fixture as scheduled despite Pakistan repeating that they would boycott.

"We haven't said no to playing them, they have refused to play. ICC has given the fixture, the BCCI and the government decided to play in a neutral venue. Our flight for Colombo is booked, so we are going. The rest, we will see," Surya said.

The Pakistan government told their national side to skip the February 15th Group A match against India in Colombo. Pakistan's decision was in solidarity with Bangladesh, which was removed from the event by the ICC after they refused to play in India in connection with the ouster of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. Bangladesh had demanded that their fixtures be moved to Sri Lanka.

Pakistan have maintained their stance, which is to give India a walkover. However, that would require Team India to be at the venue. India open their campaign at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, against the USA and will fly to Delhi to take on Namibia before flying to Colombo.

"Their decision is not in my control. It is their call, we have been told we have a game to play on the 15th," Surya said.

India's last meeting with Pakistan was in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai, which the Men in Blue won by five wickets. The two sides played each other two other times - in the group stages and in the Super Fours. "We played them three times in the Asia Cup at a neutral venue. We played some good games and we won and we were very happy. Similarly, if we get an opportunity again in Colombo, we will definitely play again," Surya said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said at a separate press meet in Colombo that he wasn't sure of what to do in case India and Pakistan came up against each other later in the event. He repeated that his team would do as their government says.