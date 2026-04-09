The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), now led by an ad-hoc committee, has hiked the salaries of women and men domestic cricketers in the country.

The BCB increased the salary of women's domestic cricketers from 30,000 Taka (approximately ₹22,000) to 40,000 Taka (₹30,000).

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The match fees for T20s and One-dayers were hiked from 5,000 Taka (₹3,700) to 10,000 Taka (₹7,500) and 15,000 Taka (₹11,000) respectively. This is significantly lower than the match fees paid across the border by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

In December 2025, the BCCI hiked match fees for women players in domestic cricket from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000.

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For men in domestic cricket, the salaries for Grade A players have been hiked from 35,000 Taka (approximately ₹26,000) to 65,000 Taka (₹48,000).

The BCB salary revisions were announced after a board meeting of the ad-hoc committee headed by Tamim Iqbal.

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Former opener Iqbal was recently elevated to the position of the BCB president following the removal of Aminul Islam Bulbul, whose tenure saw a fracture in the relationship with the BCCI. During Bulbul's tenure, Bangladesh boycotted the T20 World Cup held in India.