Lack of quality stadiums dashes Kerala’s hopes of hosting ISL

Kochi: The absence of a full-fledged stadium within easy reach of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor has jeopardised Kerala’s chances of hosting the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Goa and Kerala seemed to be the frontrunners to host the glitzy league with the organisers aiming to avoid air and rail travel to protect the safety of the participating team members. The plan was to conduct the league in one or two states across multiple venues considering the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Kerala, however, seems to be out of contention already due to lack of a quality stadium in the vicinity of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, the home ground of local franchise Kerala Blasters and the only venue in the state that meets the ISL standards.

Apart from the lack of infrastructural facilities at the Thrissur Corporation Stadium, the distance of 200 kilometres between Kozhikode, which has an I-League venue in the EMS Corporation Stadium, and Kochi did not help Kerala’s cause either.

The Thrissur Corporation Stadium, owned by Thrissur Municipal Corporation, is the only football facility around, but it does not have a bona fide turf. Moreover, the facilities there are currently in a poor condition and the venue cannot be used even as a practice ground. In many areas, the pitch has nothing but bare soil and the fencing around the turf is broken. The dressing room too is in a dilapidated condition. Although the Thrissur Corporation has sanctioned an amount of Rs 4 lakh for renovating the ground, the work has not commenced yet. The COVID-19 pandemic has further delayed the renovation works after the office of the Corporation’s health wing was shifted to the stadium’s main pavilion.

The floodlight setup at the EMS Corporation stadium in Kozhikode lacks the quality for the high-definition telecast of matches. The pitch area also does not meet the requirements specified by the ISL.

Goa has three venues - the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Tilak Maidan in Vasco, and the Bambolim Stadium near Panaji – located in the same region. The fact that all of them have previously hosted I-League games, tilted the scales in favour of Goa.

The organisers have indicated that all the 95 matches of the season, including the preliminary league games, play-offs and the final, could be held at these three venues.

The shortlisted venues in Goa are located relatively close to each other. The Fatorda Stadium, Tilak Maidan, and the Bambolim Staidum are situated within a radius of less than 30 kilometres. Being a tourism destination, the area has several resorts and over 12 five-star hotels.

The franchise-based tournament, which will be held behind closed doors, is scheduled to tentatively begin on November 21.