Kerala Blasters will play proactive football: Kibu Vicuna

In the past six seasons of the Indian Super League (ISL), Kerala Blasters have enjoyed the support of arguably the most passionate fans. However, the title has eluded Blasters so far with two runners-up finish being the highlights. The Yellow Brigade’s campaign in the last three seasons have been disappointing to say the least as they failed to even make it to the play-offs. Barring David James in the inaugural edition in 2014 and Steve Coppell in 2016, none of the Blasters managers enjoyed a good spell. It came as no surprise when the team management parted ways with Dutchman Eelco Schattorie after the side finished seventh in the 10-team league last season.

This time the Kochi-based franchise is banking on the tactical acumen of Kibu Vicuna, who guided Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan to the I-League title in his debut season in India.

An exponent of high-tempo and attractive football, the Spaniard talks about his game plan and the challenges ahead in an email interview with Onmanorama.

In terms of your coaching philosophy, what can Blasters fans expect?

A proactive and offensive team that initiates attacks from the back starting with the goalkeeper and pressures the opponents to recover the ball as soon as possible. In short, a team that gives its 100 per cent in every game to achieve the objectives of the club.

Kibu Vicuna has taken over from Eelco Schattorie as the new head coach of Blasters. Photo: By Special Arrangement

You joined Blasters after a successful stint with Bagan. Do you feel the pressure of expectations?

Pressure is always a part of professional football. Yes, the expectations will surely be high since Bagan won the I-League last season. However, my plans for Blasters are no different: showcase a good game of football, aim for the best position in the league and enjoy a good season overall.

You are an exponent of attacking and free-flowing football, but how important is to have a solid game plan in defence?

It’s all about having a good balance. Football is a flow between an attacking phase, defensive phase and the rightful transitions. Eventually, it is important for the team to adapt the right strategy on the field based on the opponent and to maintain a proper balance between attack and defence.

The ISL is planning to bring down the minimum number of foreigners in a club to five from the existing six. Also, at least one of the overseas players has to be from an Asian Football Confederation (AFC)-affiliated country. Your thoughts?

As managers, we must be ready to handle such situations and try to achieve our goals with the available resources. The new policy will ensure more game time to the Indian players. However, foreign players bring in different skill sets and competitiveness that will help domestic players learn and grow. Any change has two sides to it, but overall, we are in line with the vision of the AFC.

Do you think football will change in a post-COVID world?

COVID-19 has an impact on every aspect of the world and not just football. However, our aim is to continue working towards maintaining a positive environment in the team, encourage everyone to stay home and keep healthy and be hopeful that these situations will change for the better in the near future.

Kibu Vicuna has promised Blasters will give their 100 per cent in each game. Photo: By Special Arrangement

Mental wellbeing of players is as important as their physical health in these unusual circumstances. How will you tackle this challenge?

Mental health and wellbeing of players is definitely one of the most important aspects to build a successful team, not just during this adverse situation of the COVID-19, but generally as well. Weekly online sessions are organised with the players, support staff and administrative team to build trust and better bonding among teammates. Overall, the club focuses on building a culture wherein each one looks out for the other and supports each other. We believe this helps build a positive environment in the long run.

Other than football, what are your interests?

I like to read. Psychology is a subject that interests me a lot. Also, I like to watch movies and spend time with my family and friends. One of the lessons that this pandemic has taught us is that life is unpredictable and you never know what is coming. Hence, it is important to live and enjoy each day while taking care of your responsibilities.