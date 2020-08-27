Ogbeche bids bye to Kerala Blasters teammates: reports

Bartholomew Ogbeche, Kerala Blasters striker and captain for last season, has reportedly bid goodbye to his teammates ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7.

Though neither the club nor the player has made it official, it is learnt that the Nigerian texted a farewell message to his teammates saying that he would not be part of Blasters in the upcoming ISL season.

Ogbeche, who will turn 36 on October 1, was the joint top-scorer in ISL 2019-20, with 15 goals, but it could not prevent Blasters from finishing seventh in the 10-team tournament.

He had joined Blasters after a prolific season the year before with the NorthEast United FC, guiding them to the play-offs for the first time in the club’s history, under coach Eelco Schattorie. The coach-striker duo was signed by Blasters for the last season, and though the former Paris Saint-Germain striker carried on his good form, Schattorie could not replicate his success with Blasters, mainly because of injuries to several of his key players.

With Blasters replacing Schattorie with Kibu Vicuna, Ogbeche, too, was on the way out. He is expected to play for Mumbai City FC in the upcoming season.

All matches of the seventh edition of ISL will be held in three venues in Goa, likely in November, amid strict health and safety measures to deal with the COVID-19 threat. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda, Margao, Tilak Nagar Stadium at Vasco da Gama and the GMC Athletic Stadium at Bambolim are the venues slated to host the matches.

(This story first appeared in The Week)