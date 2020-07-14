Ogbeche all set to join Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC are all set to sign Kerala Blasters striker Bartholomew Ogbeche for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. They have held talks with the Nigerian and it's believed that the final decision will made soon.

Blasters' former coach Eelco Schattorie had brought Ogbeche to the Yellow Brigade after a terrific 2018-19 season in which the striker helped the NorthEast United reach the play-offs for the first time.

Ogbeche was the joint top goal-scorer along with ATK's Roy Krishna and Chennaiyin FC's Nerijus Valskis last season. However, his 15 goals were not enough to take Blasters to the play-offs. They ended seventh in the 10-team league.

Eelco Schattorie had brought Ogbeche to Blasters from NorthEast United. File photo

Following the poor show, Dutchman Schattorie was shown the door and Mohun Bagan's I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuna was roped in as Blasters' new head coach.

Vicuna and new sporting director Karolis Skinsky have the onerous job of finding a suitable replacement for Ogbeche.