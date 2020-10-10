ISL: Kerala Blasters rope in Zimbabwean defender Costa Nhamoinesu

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have roped in Zimbabwean defender Costa Nhamoinesu for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The Harare native started his senior footballing career with Zimbabwean side AmaZulu before switching to Masvingo United. He then moved to Poland on loan in 2007 with KS Wisla Ustronianka after a season in the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League.

In 2008, Costa spent the next two seasons on loan with Polish side Zaglebie Lubin and his strong performances earned him a permanent deal with the club. While at Lubin, he became a highly-rated centre- back in the Polish League with 136 appearances and five goals for the club.

In 2013, Costa moved to the Czech Republic side Sparta Prague. In his seven seasons at the club, the imposing defender made over 200 appearances and also captained his side during the club’s Europa League and UEFA Champions League campaigns. He also scored nine times during the period.

Costa will join the KBFC squad as an experienced centre-back with the most number of appearances at the Sparta Prague as a foreign player and will look to lead the back line and impart his knowledge to the young Indian defenders over the course of the season. He is strong in the air and this makes him a solid presence inside the box at both ends.

“Kerala Blasters has a fantastic plan for the season. I’m intrigued and fascinated to meet my new teammates, learn new cultures and do my best to help the club achieve their goals. I’m also very impressed by the vibe that is presented by the fans. I strongly believe that a club with such a vibrant, strong, energetic and passionate fan base deserves great performances on the pitch. Looking forward to learn more about Kerala and the club. One love, Yellow Amry,” said an excited Costa.

“I am extremely happy to sign a player of great calibre as Costa. Having captained the Czech football giants, Sparta Prague with over 200 appearances for the club, Costa brings in a mixture of experience and rich expertise to our squad. His achievement in Europe is impressive and is reflective of his character and talent. We look forward to working with him for the upcoming season.” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC.

