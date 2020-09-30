Kerala Blasters extend contract with Rahul KP

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have signed a three-year contract extension with winger Rahul K P.

The rising star from Thrissur started off by playing for his district and represented the Kerala U-14 team in Kolkata. He was picked to be a part of the AIFF Elite Academy batch that was preparing for the FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted by India in 2017. He was part of the starting line-up for all three matches that India played in the tournament.

Rahul, who made a name for himself with his burst of speed and tricks on the wings, was picked up by Indian Arrows where he developed his skills for two seasons. During his time at the I-League, he scored five goals and set up three before being signed by Blasters for Indian Super League (ISL) last season. He scored his maiden ISL goal against Hyderabad FC.

“Kerala Blasters is home to me and the support of the fans means everything. I was very happy with my conversation with the sporting director and his plans for me at the club. This is only the beginning of my career, there is definitely more room for improvement and I’m confident that Kerala Blasters is the right place for me to develop even further. Hence, I’m very happy to stay back at the club, one that truly belongs to my home-state and make the best use of this great opportunity to perform at the top and prove myself,” said Rahul.



“Rahul is a fantastic young talent who can take on the opposition with his pace and power. He is also an amazing player to work with, owing to his willingness to work hard and eagerness to learn. The club is invested in developing quality young performers like Rahul and I’m positive that he will be a great player, not just for Kerala Blasters but also for the country. He has a promising future and I wish him all the very best for the season,” said Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

