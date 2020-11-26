A heart so naive and little concern for money: Boby Chemmanur’s recollection of Maradona

Diego Maradona is one man who had the heart of a child, entrepreneur Boby Chemmanur has said. He said Maradona was one who had no interest in money and never had an inclination to save up anything. Boby, who brought Maradona to Kerala for an event, has fond memories of the football legend.

Boby said Maradona was no ordinary footballer and he understood that in the days he spent with him. “He was one man who never lied,” Boby said adding how his admiration for the player grew.



He recollected one moment when Maradona broke down. He said Maradona had finished food and was relaxing with a drink. He suddenly told him that he was the victim of a drug scandal. He said the drug he used to cure a toenail injury was in the ‘band’ and he was quickly drawn into a doping issue. He said it was the handiwork of the football lobby. Maradona was weeping all the while, he said.



Diego Maradona smokes a cigar with former Reuters Cuba correspondent Andrew Cawthorne. File photo: Reuters

Boby recollects Maradona as one who was not particular about getting a certain remuneration. He was ready to take part in what he liked, he said.



Boby said he was deeply saddened by Maradona’s loss and was trying to get ‘special permission’ through the embassy to attend the last rites of the football legend.

