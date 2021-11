Gokulam Kerala went down fighting 1-2 to Amman SC on their debut in the AFC Women’s Club Championship at Aqaba in Jordan on Sunday night.

Gokulam Kerala led 1-0 at half-time, thanks to a strike by Elshaddai Acheampong. But the Jordanian champions turned it around with goals from Maysa Jbarah and Samia Ouni in the second half.

Gokulam Kerala, the first Indian team to compete in the event, will meet Iran’s Shahrdari Sirjan on Wednesday.