Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

ISL: Ortiz scores late to give Goa narrow win over Chennaiyin

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 08, 2022 11:26 PM IST
ISL match picture
Action between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC (white). Photo: Twitter/ @IndSuperLeague
Topic | Football

Bambolim: Jorge Ortiz scored the winner as FC Goa defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

Ortiz's 82nd minute strike gave Goa their third win of the season, taking them above Bengaluru FC into 8th position with 11 points.

The narrow victory was a first since December 11 for the side coached by Derrick Pereira.

RELATED ARTICLES

The defeat halted Chennaiyin's chance of re-entering top-four. Bozidar Bandovic's Chennaiyin remain sixth on 14 points.

Kerala Blasters that play against second-placed Hyderabad FC on Sunday will be able to go three points clear of Chennaiyin should they win.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.