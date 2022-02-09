ISL: Ortiz nets hat-trick as FC Goa thump Chennaiyin

After a long break, FC Goa were back to their best at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa as they put five past Chennaiyin FC, to keep their slim hopes of making the semi-finals alive in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

FC Goa won 5-0 as they handed Marina Machans their worst ever defeat in the ISL. Makan Chote opened the scoring for Gaurs before an Ortiz double put FC Goa in control. A Narayan Das own goal then made it 4-0 for FC Goa at the break. Ortiz then completed his hat-trick as FC Goa recorded a comfortable win.

There was little to choose between the two teams on the points table ahead of the match as Chennaiyin FC sat a place above FC Goa in the standings. But it was the Derrick Pereira's side who came up on top in the early minutes.

The Gaurs began finding openings and broke through in the 6th minute when Aiban Dohling found Chothe, with a clever lofted pass over the defense. The Indian winger steadied himself before drilling his finish past the goalkeeper into the goal.

Chennaiyin FC responded well to going behind and were more aggressive in their approach. The Gaurs had goalkeeper Dheeraj Moirangthem to thank to preserve their lead in the 16th minute when he was alert enough to come off his line and collect a threatening through ball ahead of Mirlan Murzaev.

Four minutes later, Pereira’s side then managed to make one of their chances count when Dohling displayed excellent wing play to run inside the box and lay off a cross for Ortiz. The 29-years old Spaniard finished off with a lovely first touch from point-blank range and helped his team to double up their lead.

Aiban Dohling was everywhere for the Gaurs. Just after the drinks break in the 40th minute Dohling passed a ball that took a deflection and landed directly at the foot of Ortiz who again finished calmly and took his goal tally to six in the ISL 2021-22.

Things got even worse for Chennaiyin FC when they conceded an own goal just ahead of half-time. Defender Narayan Das went to clear a long cross from Edu Bedia from the left side but it took a bad deflection and he ended up heading the ball into his own goal.

The Marina Machans grew a bit frustrated as the half wore on as the Gaurs were able to preserve their 4-0 lead going into half-time.

Regan Singh and Edwin Sydney Vanspaul came on in the second half for Anirudh Thapa and Ninthoinganba Meetel but it was the Gaurs who registered the first goal in the second half. In the 51st minute when Dohling made an excellent run to set up a perfect ball for Ortiz, who made no mistake and smashed it at the lower bottom corner to complete his hat-trick.

Six minutes later, after completing the hat-trick Ortiz along with Princeton Rebello were replaced by Saviour Gama and Airam Cabrera.

Chennaiyin FC showed better intent in the second half but couldn’t conjure up too many chances, the Marina Machans players’ shoulders dropped after the fifth goal.

Just before the full-time whistle FC Goa scored their sixth goal when Saviour's cross is headed in by Dylan Fox, but the goal couldn’t count as the Australian was stuck in an off-side position.

Chennaiyin FC continued to push but couldn’t make it work in the final third as the Gaurs held on for a massive victory.

This win meant FC Goa stayed ninth while Chennaiyin FC remained at eight spot, level on the points table with 19 points in 15 matches.

Pereira’s men are back in action on Tuesday when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan. Chennai FC now enjoys a bit of a break as they face Odisha FC in their next match on February 16.