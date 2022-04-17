Santosh Trophy: Odisha bounce back to draw with Karnataka in 6-goal thriller

Odisha and Karnataka played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Kottappadi Stadium in Malappuram on Sunday.

Striker Sudheer Kotikela scored a brace for Karnataka while their Malayali forward Bavu Nishad netted one.

Odisha had taken the lead through Jamir Oram in the 15th minute before Karnataka scored twice to go into the break leading 2-1.

Sudheer's stike in the 62nd minute had made it 3-1 for Karnataka before Odisha hit twice to level the match and take a point.

In a second match on the day that is set for kick-off at 8 pm, former champions Manipur and Services lock horns at Manjeri.

Scores: Odisha 3 (Jamir Oram 15, Bikash Kumar Sahoo 65, Chandra Muduli 76) drew with Karnataka 3 (Sudheer Kotikela 29, 62, Bavu Nishad 34)