Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Santosh Trophy: Services hand Karnataka a lifeline

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 25, 2022 04:52 PM IST Updated: April 25, 2022 06:10 PM IST
Vivek Kumar
Vivek Kumar drew first blood for Services. Photo: Twitter@IndianFootball
Topic | Football

Malappuram: Services ended their Santosh Trophy campaign on a high with a 2-0 win over Odisha in a Group B game here on Monday.

 

The holders also dented Odisha's semifinal hopes in the process. 

 

Vivek Kumar headed Services into the lead in the 74th minute, while Nikhil Sharma doubled the lead eight minutes later.

 

Odisha, who could have sealed their  place in the semifinals with a draw or win, were reduced to 10 men in the 87th minute as Abhishek Rawat was sent off. 

 

Odisha, Services fail to break deadlock in first half
Action from the Odisha-Services game. Photo: Twitter@IndianFootball

Manipur have secured top spot in the group with nine points from four matches, while Odisha are second with seven points. Karnataka, who meet Gujarat later tonight, could advance with a win by three goals or more.

 

Group A toppers Kerala will clash with the second-placed team from Group B in Thursday's first semifinal, while Manipur will take on West Bengal in the second semifinal on Friday.

 

The final will be held next Monday (May 2). 

 

The semifinals and final will kick off at the Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, at 8 pm.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.